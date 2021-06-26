Wentzville Police Blotter: May 14 – 20, 2021

The following reports for May 14 – 20, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, May 14

Third degree assault was reported on West Allen Street at 1:19 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Campus Drive at 8:49 a.m.

Third degree assault was reported on Resource Drive at 3:27 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Stone Crossing Drive at 6:44 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Continental Drive at 11:33 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Property damage was reported on Madow Ridge Drive at 4:25 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Dry Creek Road at 10:01 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 3:25 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Dry Creek Road at 7:31 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Shadow Pointe Drive at 9:03 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Grand Central Avenue at 11:31 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

A peace disturbance was reported on Tree Top Court at 3:04 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Continental Drive at 11:30 a.m.

Harassment was reported on Morgan Meadow Drive at 6:58 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Wake Court at 8:42 p.m.

Monday, May 17

Trespassing was reported on Wilson Street at 5:06 a.m.

Fraud was reported in the 1700 block of Wentzville Parkway at 2:45 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Peruque Valley Drive at 3:31 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 5:06 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 6:15 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18

Stealing was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 3:41 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Crosswinds Court at 10:02 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Lodora Drive at 11:07 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Blumhoff Avenue at 3:49 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

An auto theft was reported on Parr Road at 7:08 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Brookfield Boulevard at 4:09 p.m.

Thursday, May 20