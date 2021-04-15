Wentzville Police Blotter: March 5 – 11, 2021

The following reports for March 5 – 11, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, March 5

A peace disturbance was reported on Van Buren Court at 7:30 p.m.

An assault was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 9:09 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

A DWI was reported on Highway 61 North at 1:08 a.m.

Harassment was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 8:15 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 10:09 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Schmidt Drive at 4:46 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on West Koenig Street at 5:16 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Dry Brook Road at 10:52 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

A DWI was reported on Interstate Drive at 12:39 a.m.

A fire was reported on West Meyer Road at 3:42 a.m.

an auto theft was reported on Central Park Avenue at 4:15 a.m.

A drug overdose was reported on Double Creek Court at 5:13 p.m.

A DWI was reported on West Pearce Bouelevard at 6:59 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 15100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:59 p.m.

Monday, March 8

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 2:14 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Horseshoe Bend Drive at 8:20 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9

Fraud was reported on Old Chesapeake Drive at 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

A sex offense was reported on Tree Top Court at 3:27 p.m.

Thursday, March 11