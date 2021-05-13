Wentzville Police Blotter: March 26 – April 1, 2021

The following reports for March 26 – April 1, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, March 26

Harassment was reported on East Route A at 12:46 p.m.

Rape was reported on Tulip Bend Drive at 1:41 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Peine Road at 6:16 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Broken Rock Drive at 9:47 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Domestic violence was reported on Hartford Glen Court at 2:53 a.m.

Property damage was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:54 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Woodland Court at 11:20 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Highway Z at 9:04 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 10:27 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 11:03 p.m.

Sunday, March 28

A peace disturbance was reported on Cheryl Ann Drive at 1:59 a.m.

A drug violation was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 9:44 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 11:58 a.m.

Trespassing was reported on Huntleigh Trail at 2:49 p.m.

A drug violation was reported on Continental Drive at 4:03 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:15 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Hickory Trail Court at 10:43 p.m.

Monday, March 29

Property damage was reported on Horseshoe Bend Court at 1:11 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Horseshoe Bend Court at 7:28 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Linda Lane at 5:35 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:26 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30

A DWI was reported on Donna Marie Drive at 12:25 a.m.

A DWI was reported on West Allen Street at West Pearce Boulevard at 1:47 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 12:13 p.m.

An auto theft was reported on Autumn Trace Parkway at 2:14 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 2:48 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Wall Street at 7:53 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31

A peace disturbance was reported on Great Oaks Boulevard at 6:46 a.m.

Harassment was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 10:06 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 12:06 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 1