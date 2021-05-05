Wentzville Police Blotter: March 19 – 25, 2021

The following reports for March 19 – 25, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, March 19

Property damage was reported on Lias Court at 3:34 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 6:38 p.m.

Saturday, March 20

Burglary was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 1:50 a.m.

A disturbance was reported on Main Plaza Drive at 8:28 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Champions Lane at 8:15 p.m.

A weapons violation was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 10:46 p.m.

Sunday, March 21

Property damage was reported on Providence Estate Court at 2:46 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Mule Creek Drive at 11:44 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Lewis Street at 12:18 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Sonnet Circle at 6:04 p.m.

Monday, March 22

Property damage was reported on South Walnut Avenue at 8:33 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Pearl Creek Drive at 9:04 a.m.

Tuesday, March 23

A sex offense was reported on Coco Place at 9:53 a.m.

A civil disturbance was reported on John Charles Drive at 11:26 a.m.

Embezzlement was reported in the 1200 block of West Pearce Boulevard at 12:02 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 2:49 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24

A disturbance was reported on Saint Charles Street at 12:08 a.m.

An animal bite was reported in the 1000 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:30 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Prairie Creek Drive at 4:53 p.m.

Thursday, March 25