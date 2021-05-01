Wentzville Police Blotter: March 12 – 18, 2021

The following reports for March 12 – 18, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, March 12

Fraud was reported on Old Chesapeake Drive at 2:39 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Donna Marie Drive at 9:44 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

Stealing was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 12:42 p.m.

Assault was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 2:04 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Crosswinds Court at 2:55 p.m.

Assault was reported on Granville Drive at 5:26 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

A peace disturbance was reported on Kohrs Street at 12:54 a.m.

Monday, March 15

Domestic Violence was reported on Saint Charles Street at 5:33 a.m.

Property damage was reported on West Meyer Road at 8:33 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Campus Drive at 12:50 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 12:55 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 15100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:47 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Bedford Way at 8:47 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

An auto fire was reported on North Pointe Prairie Road at 12:56 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on East Highway N at 8:22 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Ramblewood Way at 1:49 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Providence Estate Drive at 2:57 p.m.

Forgery was reported in the 15100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:08 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Mule Creek Drive at 8:01 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:51 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Property damage was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:44 a.m.

Trespassing was reported on Highway Z at 8:56 a.m.

A sex offense was reported on Shadow Pointe Drive at 1:23 p.m.

A drug violation was reported on Continental Drive at 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, March 18