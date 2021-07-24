Wentzville Police Blotter: June 4 – 10, 2021

The following reports for June 4 – 10, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, June 4

Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 5:58 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:22 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Old Williamsburg Parkway at 4:27 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on Timber bluff Court at 9:08 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 10:49 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Assault was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 12:35 a.m.

A weapons violation was reported on Tree Top Court at 1:45 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Katherines Cove at 3:10 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Meadow Ridge Drive at 5:53 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 6:01 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on Peine Forest Drive at 7:19 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Great Oaks Meadow Drive at 10:01 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Fairway Estates Court at 11:55 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

Drug violations were reported on Highway 61 South at 2:12 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Goss Court at 8:25 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 10:15 p.m.

Monday, June 7

Drug violations were reported in the 1200 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:35 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 9:31 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 7:43 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Morgan Meadow Drive at 8:52 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

A peace disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 5:25 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wilmer Meadow Drive at 8:13 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:51 a.m.

Harassment was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 9:32 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Autumn Trail Drive at 10:38 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 10:58 a.m.

A weapons violation was reported on Meyer Road at 6:39 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

An animal bite was reported on Vigilant Street at 12:03 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Schoreder Creek Boulevard at 2:26 p.m.

Thursday, June 10