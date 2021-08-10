Wentzville Police Blotter: June 25 – July 1, 2021

The following reports for June 25 – July 1, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, June 25

Fraud was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 2:20 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Autumn Fields Lane at 6:38 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Domestic violence was reported on Kohrs Street at 4:45 a.m.

Stealing was reported on South Point Prairie Road at 12:27 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Elder Court at 6:22 p.m.

A weapons violation was reported on Shadow Pines Drive at 7:56 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 8:39 a.m.

A sex offense was reported on Fox Creek Drive at 3:04 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on Interstate Drive at 11:42 p.m.

Monday, June 28

Drug violations were reported on I-70 East at 12:39 a.m.

Tuesday, June 29

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 2:40 p.m.

Stealing was reported on West Meyer Road at 5:07 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 7:37 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on Meyer Road at 8:16 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Ashford Oaks Court at 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 2:11 p.m.

Rape was reported on Dry Brook Road at 2:59 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 4:13 p.m.

an auto theft was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:51 p.m.

Thursday, July 1