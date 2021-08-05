Wentzville Police Blotter: June 18 – 24, 2021

The following reports for June 18 – 24, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, June 18

Domestic violence was reported on Providence Estate Drive at 7:49 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 11:59 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Wenstone Park Drive at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Fraud was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 8:19 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:01 p.m.

DWI was reported on Peine Road at 3:01 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 2:05 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Tulip Bend Drive at 10:40 p.m.

Monday, June 21

Property damage was reported on Hickory Trail at 12:15 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 11:03 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Lauer Court at 5:49 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Big Bend Drive at 7:04 p.m.

a peace disturbance was reported on Chesterfield Drive at 7:12 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on East Maple Street at 9:34 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 9:31 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Tree Top Court at 11:31 a.m.

Fraud was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 11:41 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Stone Crossing Drive at 12:21 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:11 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Tabitite Drive at 1:39 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

Stealing was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 9:48 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Marble Crossing Drive at 10:36 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Fair Bluff Drive at 1:10 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:06 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 2:39 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Carr Street at 3:09 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 4:03 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 4:30 p.m.

Forgery was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 5:13 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 5:57 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Foster Lane at 6:52 p.m.

Thursday, June 24