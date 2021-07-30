Wentzville Police Blotter: June 11 – 17, 2021

The following reports for June 11 – 17, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, June 11

Fraud was reported on Wake Court at 2:11 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 3:09 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Wake Court at 5:18 p.m.

A DWI was reported on Quartz Canyon Drive at 7:17 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

Stealing was reported in the 1600 block of Wentzville Parkway at 11:28 a.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 8:34 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Dry Creek Road at 11:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

Fraud was reported on East Koenig Street at 11:37 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 2:42 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Fair Bluff Drive at 9:59 p.m.

Monday, June 14

Fraud was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 10:10 a.m.

Fraud was reported on West Koenig Street at 10:12 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wilmer Road at 12:38 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:04 p.m.

Harassment was reported on River Forest Drive at 1:55 p.m.

A drug overdose was reported on Kent Drive at 2:02 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Meyer Road at 4:04 p.m.

Drugs violations were reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 10:11 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15

Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 1:01 a.m.

Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 2:31 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Honeysuckle Creek Drive at 2:49 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16

A peace disturbance was reported on Perry Cate Boulevard at 12:42 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Northview Park Court at 2:55 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Thomas RV Way at 4:10 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Wilmer Meadow Drive at 4:56 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Albany Manor Drive at 10:40 p.m.

Thursday, June 17