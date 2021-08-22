Wentzville Police Blotter: July 9 – 15, 2021

The following reports for July 9 – 15, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, July 9

A disturbance was reported on Autumn Trace Parkway at 12:47 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Dry Creek Road at 4:19 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Pecan Bluffs Court at 11:49 a.m.

Harassment was reported on Whisper Creek Drive at 1:41 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Shadow Trace Drive at 7:32 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

A peace disturbance was reported on Huntleigh Parkway at 1:06 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Grant Park Court at 12:45 p.m.

Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Wentzville Parkway at 12:51 p.m.

Assault was reported on g;engarry Drive at 3:19 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Highway Z at 5:37 p.m.

A DWI was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 10:31 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Stealing was reported on Meadowbrook Heights Drive at 9:52 a.m.

Assault was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 12:27 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Blake Thomas Drive at 10:26 p.m.

Monday, July 12

Domestic violence was reported on Dry Creek Road at 2:52 a.m.

An auto theft was reported on Wilmer Road at 12:22 p.m.

Property damage was reported on North Callahan Road at 3:03 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

Harassment was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 7:46 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 9:41 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 15100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

A peace disturbance was reported on Continental Drive at 2:16 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Dry Creek Road at 7:05 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Pro Shop Drive at 1:55 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Van Buren Court at 3:16 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 3:27 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 3:27 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 6:12 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Lost Canyon Boulevard at 7:33 p.m.

Thursday, July 15