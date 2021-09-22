Wentzville Police Blotter: July 30 – August 5, 2021

The following reports for July 30 – August 5, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, July 30

A DWI was reported on I-70 East at 1:22 a.m.

A disturbance was reported on Scotti Lane at 3:30 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Great Oaks Meadow Drive at 10:05 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Crosswinds Court at 11:38 a.m.

Burglary was reported on Chesterfield Drive at 2:46 p.m.

Fraud was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 3:03 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Lehmuth Drive at 8:00 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Ivybrook Drive at 9:04 p.m.

A DWI was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 11:27 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

A peace disturbance was reported on Brookstone Creek Drive at 3:21 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Brookstone Creek Drive at 3:49 a.m.

Trespassing was reported on Corporate Parkway at 4:07 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Cottage Grove Drive at 9:02 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Essex Park Drive at 9:21 a.m.

An auto theft was reported on Ramblewood Court at 10:33 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 11:37 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 12:16 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Honeysuckle Creek Drive at 2:09 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Property damage was reported on Valley Bluff Drive at 9:05 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Savannah Terrace at 1:51 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Rifle Ridge Drive at 9:24 p.m.

Monday, August 2

Stealing was reported on Honeysuckle Creek Drive at 9:35 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Appalachian Drive at 1:32 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Perry Cate Boulevard at 1:48 p.m.

Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 2:43 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Limerick Avenue at 5:17 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3

A DWI was reported on Carlton Glen Parkway at 12:35 a.m.

Domestic Violence was reported on South Callahan Road at 3:09 a.m.

Burglary was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 5:02 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Huntleigh Drive at 9:46 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Saddle Ridge Road at 11:38 a.m.

Wednesday, August 4

Drug violations were reported on East Route A at 10:14 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Peine Road at 4:30 p.m.

A civil disturbance was reported on Autumn Crest Court at 4:43 p.m.

Fraud was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 9:21 p.m.

Thursday, August 5