Wentzville Police Blotter: July 23 – 29, 2021

The following reports for July 23 – 29, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, July 23

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 8:09 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Forest Way Drive at 8:16 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Continental Drive at 1:26 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on Peine Road at 2:52 p.m.

A weapons violation was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 6:42 p.m.

Property damage was reported on William Dierberg Drive at 9:50 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Drug violations were reported on Granville Drive at 12:20 a.m.

A DWI was reported on Meyer Road at 1:44 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Boles Avenue at 1:49 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 9:00 a.m.

A disturbance was reported on Continental Drive at 11:50 a.m.

Sunday, July 25

Domestic violence was reported on West Allen Street at 2:03 a.m.

Monday, July 26

Burglary was reported on Swantnerville Drive at 5:56 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Crosswinds Court at 8:19 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Tree Top Court at 11:27 a.m.

Trespassing was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 1:49 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:26 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Hyde Park Avenue at 8:52 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Medical Drive at 11:21 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Assault was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 11:37 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Granville Drive at 3:45 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Crosswinds Court at 9:20 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 7:53 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Cherry Street at 10:07 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Hunter Chaise Drive at 1:33 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 8:08 p.m.

Thursday, July 29