Wentzville Police Blotter: July 2 – 8, 2021

The following reports for July 2 – 8, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, July 2

Domestic violence was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 5:48 a.m.

Assault was reported on Continental Drive at 7:09 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Coco Place at 8:57 p.m.

A DWI was reported on East Route A at 9:21 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Continental Drive at 10:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 11:13 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 11:39 a.m.

A disturbance was reported on Pitman Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

A residential fire was reported on Kimberly Jo Court at 7:32 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

A peace disturbance was reported on Highway Z at 1:09 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 3:52 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Valley View Circle at 4:03 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Rachel Elizabeth Lane at 9:01 p.m.

Monday, July 5

Domestic violence was reported on Nahanni Court at 12:36 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Brookshire Creek Court at 4:18 a.m.

Harassment was reported on Old Chesapeake Drive at 11:59 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Tanner Drive at 5:53 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 6:42 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6

Harassment was reported on Huntleigh Parkway at 10:40 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Morgan Meadow Drive at 6:19 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 8:37 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

A weapon violation was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 2:40 p.m.

Thursday, July 8