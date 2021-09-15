Wentzville Police Blotter: July 16 – 22, 2021

The following reports for July 16 – 22, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, July 16

Domestic violence was reported on Saint Charles Street at 1:45 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:32 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 9:51 p.m.

Assault was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 11:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

A peace disturbance was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 3:07 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Hackmann Hollow Drive at 3:36 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 6:25 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Stealing was reported on Granville Drive at 3:18 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 12:59 p.m.

Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:17 p.m.

Monday, July 19

Assault was reported on Meyer Road at 3:02 a.m.

A drug violation was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 7:13 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1700 block of Wentzville Parkway at 7:33 a.m.

A sex offense was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 2:51 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

A peace disturbance was reported on Great Oaks Meadow Drive at 3:42 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Hilltop Drive at 3:36 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Northview Court at 10:12 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Harassment was reported on Lost Canyon Boulevard at 12:51 a.m.

Assault was reported on Great Oaks Meadow Drive at 2:29 a.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 10:28 a.m.

Assault was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 8:17 p.m.

Trespassing was reported on Saint Charles Street at 8:43 p.m.

A DWI was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 10:51 p.m.

Thursday, July 22