Wentzville Police Blotter: January 8 – 14, 2021

The following reports for January 8 – 14, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, January 8

A DWI was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at North Elm Street at 12:00 a.m.

An assault was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 3:44 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Tree Top Court at 5:57 p.m.

Property damage was reported on the 15000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 9

An auto theft was reported on Dry River Road at 2:03 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Will Ron Drive at 6:02 p.m.

An assault was reported on Peruque Hills Parkway at 6:42 p.m.

Sunday, January 10

A DWI was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 12:15 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 10:34 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Granville Drive at 11:43 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Bridgeton Court at 9:24 p.m.

Monday, January 11

A peace disturbance was reported on Highland Farms Court at 6:00 p.m.

A robbery was reported on Evergreen Court at 10:40 p.m.

Tuesday, January 12

An auto theft was reported on Lias Way at 7:13 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Kent Drive at 11:11 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Marble Crossing Drive at 4:37 p.m.

Wednesday, January 13

An auto accident was reported on Highway Z at Interstate Drive at 6:49 a.m.

An auto accident was reported on I-70 West at South Church Street at 2:17 p.m.

Thursday, January 14