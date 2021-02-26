Wentzville Police Blotter: January 29 – February 4, 2021

The following reports for January 29 – February 4, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, January 29

A DWI was reported on Wall Street at 12:47 a.m.

A DWI was reported on West Allen Street at 1:44 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Donna Marie Drive at 10:07 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Rock Ridge Road at 1:28 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Scotti Lane at 6:11 p.m.

Saturday, January 30

Stealing was reported on Trio Drive at 8:53 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:18 p.m.

Sunday, January 31

A peace disturbance was reported on Heritage Parkway Court at 12:39 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Lindmark Drive at 4:09 p.m.

Monday, February 1

Stealing was reported on Hamilton Industrial Court at 8:03 a.m.

Fraud was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 11:11 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 12:13 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Stone Bend Trial at 6:54 p.m.

Tuesday, February 2

A DWI was reported on I-70 East at 1:08 a.m.

Wednesday, February 3

A DWI was reported on East Pitman Avenue at Continental Drive at 1:37 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Ashford Oaks Drive at 9:16 p.m.

Thursday, February 4