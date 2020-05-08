Wentzville Police Blotter: January 23 -February 26, 2020

The following reports for January 23 – February 26, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, January 23

Domestic violence was reported on West Main Street at 10:39 a.m.

Friday, January 24

Property damage was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 6:33 a.m.

Assault was reported on Carr Street at 10:52 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 1:41 p.m. and 1:51 p.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:44 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 4:57 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Pearl Creek Court at 11:22 p.m.

Saturday, January 25

Fraud was reported on Bonnie Brook Lane at 11:07 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 12:20 p.m.

Burglary was reported on Springfield Drive at 6:34 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 6:36 p.m.

Burglary was reported on Springfield Drive at 7:44 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Grand Canyon Drive at 10:38 p.m.

Sunday, January 26

Peace disturbance was reported on Continental Drive at 3:24 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 5:01 a.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Continental Drive at 6:19 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Denning Drive at 10:04 a.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Aspen Creek Drive at 8:42 p.m.

Monday, January 27

Trespassing was reported on Henderson Drive at 7:15 a.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 12:43 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Derby Way Court at 1:06 p.m.

Stealing was reported on White Fence Drive at 4:33 p.m.

Tuesday, January 28

Fraud was reported on Cambridge Manor Drive at 6:00 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Kemp Drive at 11:51 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29

Stealing was reported on Lodora Drive at 12:20 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 5:30 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Parr Street at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 30

Peace disturbance was reported on Continental Drive at 12:39 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Vero Drive at 7:52 a.m.

Burglary was reported on May Road at 12:56 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 6:58 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Fraser Court at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, January 31

Property damage was reported on Mullach Court at 12:01 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 12:48 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Dry Creek Road at 1:43 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 10:57 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Intrepid Avenue at 4:27 p.m.

Assault was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 9:33 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Continental Drive at 10:16 p.m.

Sunday, February 2

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 10:25 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:18 p.m.

Monday, February 3

A peace disturbance was reported on Coco Place at 12:31 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Plaza Place at 1:05 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Myatt Drive at 2:00 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Magic Drive at 2:13 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Meyer Road at 4:22 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 9:04 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 10:27 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Carr Street at 12:10 p.m.

SWAT was called on Wilson Street at 7:20 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5

Stealing was reported on Savannah Terrace at 2:08 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 7:23 p.m.

Thursday, February 6

A peace disturbance was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:41 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 12:36 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Ranger Drive at 5:51 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:44 p.m.

Friday, February 7

Domestic violence was reported on Fair Bluff Drive at 12:31 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Bear Claw Drive at 6:48 a.m.

An auto fire was reported on Jiffy Street at 11:51 a.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:16 p.m.

Saturday, February 8

Assault was reported on Layla Lane at 10:56 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Dalton Court at 1:10 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Juno Drive at 5:10 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

A peace disturbance was reported on Prairie Creek Drive at 12:19 a.m.

A DWI was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 1:36 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on John Charles Drive at 4:14 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 10:58 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 12:06 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Dalton Court at 2:00 p.m.

Monday, February 10

Stealing was reported on Campus Drive at 10:07 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Carr Street at 10:51 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Vista Springs Court at 11:57 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Brookshire Creek Drive at 12:23 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 4:35 p.m.

Tuesday, February 11

Stealing was reported on Markoe Avenue at 2:35 p.m.

Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 7:58 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 8:38 a.m.

Thursday, February 13

Fraud was reported on Prairie Bluffs Drive at 10:28 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Homeshire Circle at 7:29 p.m.

Friday, February 14

A peace disturbance was reported on Patricia Court at 10:13 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:29 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Gregory Court at 11:57 a.m.

Trespassing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:37 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Stonewolf Creek Drive at 3:39 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Ashford Oaks Drive at 7:25 p.m.

Saturday, February 15

Stealing was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 11:39 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 3:21 p.m.

Sunday, February 16

Assault was reported on Denning Drive at 3:31 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 5:37 a.m.

Property damage was reported on West Maple Street at 10:08 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 10:23 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 1:11 p.m. and 1:39 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Valley View Circle at 3:25 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 8:10 p.m.

Monday, February 17

Stealing was reported on Wilmer Meadow Drive at 9:15 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Meadow Ridge Drive at 11:30 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Evergreen Court at 1:13 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Plaza Place at 5:54 p.m.

Property damage was reported on East Northview Avenue at 7:23 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18

Property damage was reported on Valley View Circle at 8:16 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Green Gables Circle at 10:07 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Duncan Hill Court at 11:36 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 12:45 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Tucker Manor Court at 4:16 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Meadow Ridge Drive at 5:02 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 8:17 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Kent Drive at 10:43 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 1:07 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Pleasant Breeze Drive at 11:58 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Archway Drive at 6:33 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 8:50 p.m.

Thursday, February 20

Stealing was reported on Silvercote Drive at 6:50 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Silvercote Drive at 8:10 p.m.

Friday, February 21

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 1:40 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Stone Crossing Drive at 3:35 p.m.

Assault was reported on East Highway N at 3:42 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Caspian Drive at 6:54 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 8:03 p.m.

Saturday, February 22

A DWI was reported on East Main Street at 12:40 a.m.

A residential fire was reported on Julia Elizabeth Drive at 12:29 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Hickory Post Drive at 6:36 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 8:41 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Hunter Chaise Drive at 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

A DWI was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 11:38 a.m.

Burglary was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:47 p.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 2:06 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway Z at 8:48 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Old Chesapeake Drive at 11:13 p.m.

Monday, February 24

Property damage was reported on Sceptre Drive at 8:31 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Crossroads South Drive at 12:36 p.m.

Fraud was reported on East Highway N at 1:29 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Campus Drive at 2:50 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25

A peace disturbance was reported on Evergreen Court at 5:17 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 8:32 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 11:21 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Regents Park Avenue at 11:52 a.m.

Wednesday, February 26