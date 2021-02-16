Wentzville Police Blotter: January 22 – 28, 2021

The following reports for January 22 – 28, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, January 22

A peace disturbance was reported on Donna Marie Drive at 12:56 a.m.

A residential fire was reported on Redmond Pines Drive at 3:10 a.m.

An auto theft was reported on Wenstone Park Drive at 5:18 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Loch Canon Drive at 8:03 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wilmer Road at 9:22 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Highland Meadows Drive at 10:13 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 10:56 a.m.

Property damage was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 12:42 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Pecan Bluffs Drive at 8:26 p.m.

Saturday, January 23

A bomb threat was reported on Silvercote Drive at 8:27 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Langtree Drive at 9:02 a.m.

An assault as reported on Medical Drive at 9:21 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Tulip Bend Drive at 10:04 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:49 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Sonnet Circle at 9:23 p.m.

Sunday, January 24

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 11:55 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Saddle Ridge Road at 3:18 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Saint Charles Street at 8:05 p.m.

Monday, January 25

Property damage was reported on West Meyer Road at 7:58 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Mullach Court at 8:35 a.m.

Rape was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 10:49 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Granville Drive at 1:43 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Mall Parkway at 2:20 p.m.

Stealing was reported o Wentzville Parkway at 6:28 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Mitchum Drive at 7:32 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Juno Drive at 10:11 p.m.

Tuesday, January 26

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 11:59 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Rustic Oaks Drive at 2:17 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:34 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Meadow Ridge Drive at 7:55 p.m.

Wednesday, January 27

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Road at 3:13 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Heritage Parkway at 6:08 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 6:18 p.m.

Thursday, January 28