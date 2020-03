Wentzville Police Blotter: January 2 – 22, 2020

The following reports for January 2 – 22, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, January 2

A peace disturbance was reported on Huntleigh Parkway at 1:58 a.m.

A 19-year-old female was arrested for stealing and embezzlement of funds over $100 on Wentzville Parkway at 1:14 p.m.

An auto theft was reported on West Koenig Street at 4:14 p.m.

A 64-year-old male was arrested for aggressive begging and blocking intersection/traffic flow on West Pearce Boulevard at 7:31 p.m.

A 21-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fugitive status on Continental Drive at 11:51 p.m.

Friday, January 3

A peace disturbance was reported on Vero Drive at 1:52 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Granville Drive at 1:17 p.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:23 p.m.

Saturday, January 4

Stealing was reported on East Route A at 11:45 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Delaney Drive at 7:34 p.m.

Assault was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 11:24 p.m.

Sunday, January 5

Domestic violence was reported on Hickory Post Drive at 3:17 p.m.

Monday, January 6

An animal bite was reported on Carlton Point Drive at 11:49 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Pecan Bluffs Drive at 2:08 p.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 2:16 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Golden Bear Way at 6:07 p.m.

Tuesday, January 7

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 3:34 a.m. and 5:22 a.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 12:56 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 1:39 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Parr Street at 7:28 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 9:09 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8

Fraud was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:11 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Fox Creek Drive at 3:50 p.m.

Fraud was reported on West Northview Avenue at 4:04 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, January 9

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 3:08 p.m.

Friday, January 10

Fraud was reported on Tiger Drive at 5:24 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Savannah Terrace at 1:53 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Hannah Drive at 1:53 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Campus Drive at 2:21 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 4:56 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Vigilant Street at 8:03 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Cadbury Drive at 10:49 p.m.

Saturday, January 11

Stealing was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 10:26 a.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Wilson Street at 12:51 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 1:23 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

An auto fire was reported on Highland Meadows Drive at 7:56 p.m.

Sunday, January 12

A peace disturbance was reported on Wilson Street at 12:38 a.m.

A burglary was reported on Evergreen Court at 9:21 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Evergreen Court at 11:35 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Stone Park Drive at 4:12 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 5:10 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Evergreen Court at 10:14 p.m.

Monday, January 13

Fraud was reported on Crystal Crossing Court at 10:14 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 3:26 p.m.

Tuesday, January 14

Property damage was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 11:35 a.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Evergreen Court at 3:43 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Carlton Point Drive at 4:08 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 7:32 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15

Property damage was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 9:38 a.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Campus Drive at 11:57 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 12:18 p.m. and 1:41 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Defender Drive at 2:16 p.m.

Fraud was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 2:47 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Parr Street at 5:06 p.m. and Vero Drive at 8:01 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 10:53 p.m.

Thursday, January 16

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 12:46 p.m. and 1:17 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Prairie Lake Court at 5:27 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Horseshoe Bend Drive at 6:52 p.m.

A residential fire was reported on Aspen Creek Drive at 9:33 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Linda Lane at 9:37 p.m.

Friday, January 17

Stealing was reported on Hamilton Industrial Court at 10:41 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Bonnie Brook Lane at 1:26 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on West Allen Street at 6:59 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

Stealing was reported on Homeshire Drive at 7:52 a.m.

A drug overdose was reported on Lost Canyon Boulevard at 1:46 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 2:20 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 5:36 p.m.

Sunday, January 19

A peace disturbance was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 1:22 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Corporate Parkway at 8:23 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Blake Thomas Drive at 1:19 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 11:50 p.m.

Monday, January 20

An auto accident was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 8:24 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21

Stealing was reported on CenturyTel Drive at 12:22 p.m.

Assault was reported on Kemp Drive at 1:12 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Old Chesapeake Drive at 5:17 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 6:18 p.m.

Assault was reported on Emerald Isle Lane at 7:27 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:44 p.m.

Wednesday, January 22