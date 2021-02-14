Wentzville Police Blotter: January 15 – 21, 2021

The following reports for January 15 – 21, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, January 15

Stealing was reported on Saint Charles Street at 2:25 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Quartz Canyon Drive at 6:03 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Lodora Drive at 9:20 p.m.

Saturday, January 16

A peace disturbance was reported on Pecan Bluffs Drive at 12:52 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Whisper Creek Drive at 2:19 a.m.

Trespassing was reported on Stone Bend Trail at 2:38 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Mitulski Drive at 3:04 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Stone Run Boulevard at 5:26 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Vero Drive at 5:55 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 6:26 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Columbia Drive at 10:04 p.m.

Stealing was reported on the 15000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:27 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Parr Street at 11:19 p.m.

Sunday, January 17

Harassment was reported on Aspen Creek Drive at 12:28 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Donna Marie Drive at 2:49 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Autumn Creek Drive at 4:54 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 6:52 p.m.

Stealing was reported on the 15000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 9:31 p.m.

Monday, January 18

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 12:54 p.m.

Tuesday, January 19

An auto theft was reported on Plaza Place at 5:53 a.m.

Stealing was reported on East Route A at 10:56 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 12:51 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Fairway Valley Drive at 3:53 p.m.

Stealing was reported on the 15000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:05 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Riding Crop Lane at 7:47 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Autumn Crest Court at 9:49 p.m.

Trespassing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 11:02 p.m.

Wednesday, January 20

An animal bite was reported on Big Bear Court at 1:43 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Mule Creek Drive at 3:21 p.m.

An auto theft was reported on Wilmer Road at 3:46 p.m.

Thursday, January 21