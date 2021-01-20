Wentzville Police Blotter: January 1 – 7, 2021

The following reports for January 1 – 7, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, January 1

A DWI was reported on Highway W at I-70 East at 12:22 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on North Point Prairie Road at 12:34 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Devonshire County Drive at 1:06 a.m., Highland Meadows Place at 1:36 a.m., Stone Crossing Drive at 2:36 a.m., and Shadow Pointe Court at 2:37 a.m.

An auto theft was reported on Schroeder Court at 12:41 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on Stone Crossing Drive at 12:56 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Rocky Mound Drive at 1:17 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:00 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 2:11 p.m. North Service Road East at 3:35 p.m., and Stone Crossing Drive at 4:29 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Stone Crossing Drive at 8:35 p.m.

A DWI was reported on Highway W at 9:38 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 10:09 p.m.

Saturday, January 2

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 2:05 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Stone Crossing Drive at 6:33 p.m.

A weapons violation was reported on Peine Road at 9:23 p.m.

Sunday, January 3

Stealing was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 3:55 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Dry Brook Road at 9:37 p.m.

Monday, January 4

Stealing was reported on Tiffany Lynn Court at 8:14 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Huntleigh Woods Court at 10:08 a.m.

Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Dry Brook Road at 11:08 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Ash Street at 5:39 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Stone Bend Trail at 9:34 p.m.

Tuesday, January 5

A peace disturbance was reported on Homeshire Drive at 2:18 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Marble Crossing Drive at 10:01 a.m.

An auto theft was reported on Schroeder Court at 1:35 p.m.

Property damage was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 1:55 p.m.

An assault was reported on Campus Drive at 2:21 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Dry Brook Road at 9:58 p.m.

Wednesday, January 6

Fraud was reported on Ballantrae Drive at 10:08 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:29 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Mule Creek Drive at 10:46 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported o Heritage Parkway Court at 11:25 a.m.

Drug violations were reported on I-70 East at Wentzville Parkway at 12:29 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Centurytel Drive at 3:11 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Ashford Oaks Drive at 3:19 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 7