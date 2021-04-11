Wentzville Police Blotter: February 25 – March 4, 2021

The following reports for February 26 – March 4, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, February 26

A DWI was reported on South Linn Avenue at 1:37 a.m.

Saturday, February 27

Domestic violence was reported on Glengarry Drive at 12:30 a.m.

A disturbance was reported on West Allen Street at 1:32 a.m.

Drug violations were reported in the 1000 block of East Pearce Boulevard at 10:20 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Saint Charles Street at 4:26 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Dry Stream Road at 11:35 p.m.

Sunday, February 28

A peace disturbance was reported on South Linn Avenue at 1:36 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Cadbury Drive at 9:56 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Meyer Road at 1:10 p.m.

Assault was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 4:32 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 6:33 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 8:37 p.m.

Monday, March 1

Assault was reported on Hickory Trail at 9:11 a.m.

A sex offense was reported on Peine Road at 10:19 a.m.

Harassment was reported on Jessica Drive at 10:28 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 6:14 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

Fraud was reported on Kathleen Drive at 5:43 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Meadow Ridge Drive at 9:08 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on East Route A at 12:13 p.m.

Property damage was reported in the 12500 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:56 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of East Pitman Avenue at 6:10 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on New Richmond Drive at 6:32 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Stone Run Boulevard at 10:17 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3

Assault was reported on Campus Drive at 10:49 a.m.

Fraud was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 4:49 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Michael Avenue at 4:54 p.m.

Thursday, March 4