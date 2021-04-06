Wentzville Police Blotter: February 19 – 25, 2021

The following reports for February 19 – 25, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, February 19

A peace disturbance was reported on West Allen Street at 12:02 a.m.

Harassment was reported on Scotti Lane at 7:19 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Vero Drive at 2:34 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 3:16 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 9:15 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Timber Trace Xing at 9:16 p.m.

Rape was reported on Colegrove Drive at 9:17 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Wentzville Parkway at 11:11 p.m.

Saturday, February 20

Stealing was reported on West Allen Street at 9:02 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 10:59 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 700 block of West Pearce Boulevard at 1:29 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Corporate Parkway at 2:26 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Lost Canyon Boulevard at 3:11 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported in the 1400 block of East Pitman Avenue at 6:29 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on West Allen Street at 8:29 p.m.

Sunday, February 21

A disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 1:27 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Bedford Pointe Court at 2:54 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on East Pitman Avenue at 4:54 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Stone Bend Trail at 9:09 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Peruque Estates Lane at 11:13 p.m.

Monday, February 22

A peace disturbance was reported on Railway Circle at 5:27 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 10:40 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Woodland Court at 2:07 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 2:52 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:04 p.m.

Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of West Pearce Boulevard at 8:31 p.m.

Tuesday, February 23

Assault was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 8:30 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 9:38 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Lewis Street at 11:10 a.m.

Assault was reported on Campus Drive at 1:33 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:37 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Continental Drive at 2:20 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Shadow Glen Lane at 4:44 p.m.

Wednesday, February 24

Forgery was reported on Granville Drive at 9:47 a.m.

Drug violations were reported on Wentzville Parkway at 12:54 p.m.

Thursday, February 25