Wentzville Police Blotter: February 12 – 18, 2021

The following reports for February 12 – 18, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, February 12

Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 10:54 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of West Pearce Boulevard at 12:54 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Dundee Court at 3:02 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 7:03 p.m.

Saturday, February 13

Stealing was reported in the 700 block of West Pearce Boulevard at 10:38 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Champions Lane at 11:32 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 2:42 p.m.

A sex offense was reported on Great Oaks Boulevard at 5:03 p.m.

Sunday, February 14

Fraud was reported on Derby Way Drive at 1:24 p.m.

Monday, February 15

A peace disturbance was reported on Horseshoe Bend Drive at 1:18 a.m.

A disturbance was reported on Evergreen Court at 8:48 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Forest Way Drive at 6:15 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Lodora Drive at 10:21 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Ashford Oaks Drive at 11:01 p.m.

Tuesday, February 16

A peace disturbance was reported on Schroeder Court at 9:02 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Green Gables Circle at 1:04 p.m.

Wednesday, February 17

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 9:41 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 11:34 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Vero Drive at 12:21 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of West Pearce Boulevard at 12:26 p.m.

Property damage was reported in the 15100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:04 p.m.

Thursday. February 18