Wentzville Police Blotter: Elder abuse and property damage

The following reports for November 17 – December 4, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Sunday, November 17

A 47-year-old male was arrested for driving while suspended, failure to register vehicle, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless and imprudent driving, and resisting arrest by flight on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at Koenig Street at 9:29 a.m.

Fraud was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:17 p.m.

Assault was reported on Dale Avenue at 6:12 p.m.

Monday, November 18

Domestic violence was reported on Cherry Street at 9:18 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Loch Carron Drive at 11:14 a.m.

A 54-year-old female was arrested for stop sign violation, failure to wear seatbelt, driving while suspended, and fugitive status on East Pitman Avenue at Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 11:19 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:27 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Blake Thomas Drive at 6:29 p.m.

A 25-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting on Wentzville Parkway at 8:49 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Ivybrook Court at 9:22 p.m.

Tuesday, November 19

A 32-year-old male was arrested for driving while revoked, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fugitive status on East Pearce Boulevard at Wilson Street at 7:12 a.m.

A 27-year-old male was arrested for no tail/brake lights, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to register vehicle, driving while revoked, and fugitive status, and a 35-year-old female was arrested for failure to appear in court, possession of drug paraphernalia, false impersonation, smuggling contraband into a jail facility, and fugitive status on Pic Parkway at 10:25 a.m.

Property damage was reported on East Route A at 12:28 p.m.

A 25-year-old female was arrested for embezzlement of funds over $100 on Wentzville Parkway at 1:37 p.m.

Wednesday, November 20

Stealing was reported on Morgan Meadow Drive at 12:28 a.m.

A 27-year-old male was arrested for DWI, failure to drive in a single lane, and failure to signal on I-70 East at Wentzville Parkway at 12:54 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Harby Drive at 5:33 a.m.

A 35-year-old female was arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia on Timber Oak Drive at 8:40 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Creekshire Court at 11:39 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 8:26 p.m.

A 29-year-old male was arrested for DWI (persistent offender), speeding, and failure to drive in a single lane on I-70 East at 11:52 p.m.

Thursday, November 21

Assault was reported on Boulder Creek Drive at 3:53 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 11:22 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Hunter Chaise Drive at 1:23 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Jiffy Street at 3:18 p.m.

A 32-year-old male was arrested for 3rd degree elder abuse and first degree property damage over $750 on Grayhawk Circle at 6:27 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Tree Top Court at 8:07 p.m.

Friday, November 22

A 28-year-old female was arrested for DWI, failure to drive in a single lane, and driving while suspended on I-70 east at Highway Z at 12:44 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Silo Bend Drive at 8:55 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Crossroads South Drive at 12:34 p.m.

A 27-year-old male was arrested for second degree property damage (under $750) on Central Park Avenue at Golden Gate Parkway at 2:18 p.m.

A 23-year-old female was arrested for a fraudulent attempt to gain goods/services on Wentzville Parkway at 3:59 p.m.

Saturday, November 23

A 20-year-old male was arrested for stop sign violation and DWI on South Church Street at 12:48 a.m.

A 29-year-old female was arrested for DWI, improper lane usage, and smuggling contraband in a jail facility on I-64 east at Prospect Road at 1:15 a.m.

A 33-year-old male was arrested for third degree assault on Wentzville Parkway at 1:31 a.m.

A 21-year-old female was arrested for DWI and fugitive status on Wentzville Parkway at 1:59 a.m.

An assault was reported on Autumn Trace Parkway at 11:14 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Woodland Court at 7:16 p.m.

A 28-year-old male was arrested for peace disturbance and taken into protective custody (incapacitated/intoxicated) on Foster Lane at 8:49 p.m.

Sunday, November 24

A 20-year-old male was arrested for DWI and failure to drive in a single lane on I-70 East at Highway Z at 1:43 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Meyer Road at 8:56 a.m.

After an auto accident on East Pearce Boulevard at 4:47 p.m., a 19-year-old female was arrested for driving while revoked.

Monday, November 25

A 46-year-old male was arrested for no front/rear license plate, no vehicle insurance, and fugitive status on Peine Road at Betty Lou Court at 11:11 a.m.

A 50-year-old male was arrested for failure to register vehicle and fugitive status on East Pearce Boulevard at 12:24 p.m.

Stealing was reported on East Route A at 1:44 p.m.

A 39-year-old male was arrested for displaying the plates of another person, driving while revoked, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to register vehicle, and resisting/interfering with an arrest on Highway 61 North at Peine Road at 2:02 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 10:43 p.m.

Tuesday, November 26

A 33-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, failure to wear seatbelt, and driving while revoked, a 32-year-old male was arrested for driving while suspended and failure to wear seatbelt, a 29-year-old female was arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fugitive status, and a 30-year-old female and 23-year-old male were arrested for fugitive status on Wentzville Parkway at 9:55 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 2:42 p.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 2:51 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Highway Z at 5:34 p.m.

An assault was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at Evergreen Court at 6:10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27

A 48-year-old male was arrested for driving while suspended, careless and imprudent driving, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, improper passing, resisting arrest by flight, speeding, stop sign violation, and fugitive status on East Pitman Avenue at Freymuth Road at 8:34 a.m.

Stealing was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 8:58 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Denzil Court at 10:59 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Paige Court at 3:58 p.m.

A 24-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fugitive status on Wentzville Parkway at 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 28

A 26-year-old female was arrested for DWI and failure to signal on South Church Street at 12:20 a.m.

A 36-year-old male was arrested for first degree assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated DWI, driving while revoked, first degree assault, displaying the plates of another person, failure to drive in a single lane, no vehicle insurance, failure to register vehicle, speeding, and fugitive status on May Road at Medical Drive at 2:16 a.m.

A 24-year-old female was arrested for receiving stolen property and failure to wear seatbelt, and a 26-year-old male was arrested for failure to wear a seatbelt and no vehicle insurance on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at Wentzville Parkway at 7:58 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Woodland Court at 1:36 p.m.

Friday, November 29

Domestic violence was reported on Cimarron Ridge Crossing at 1:44 a.m.

A 23-year-old female was arrested for failure to register vehicle, no tail/brake lights, no vehicle insurance, and fugitive status on Wentzville Parkway at 3:18 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Meadow Ridge Drive at 4:39 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Peruque Hills Parkway at 7:08 p.m.

An assault was reported on Medical Drive at 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 30

A 20-year-old female was arrested for being a minor in possession of alcohol and another 20-year-old female was arrested for DWI, no valid drivers license, minor in possession of alcohol, and taken into protective custody (incapacitated/intoxicated) on I-70 West at Highway Z at 1:16 a.m.

A 22-year-old male was arrested for driving while revoked, failure to register vehicle, no vehicle insurance, and fugitive status on I-70 East at East Route A at 10:46 a.m.

A 22-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting, driving while revoked, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fugitive status, and a 22-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting and fugitive status on Wentzville Parkway at 2:36 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Joshua Drive at 4:21 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on South Elm Street at 5:48 p.m.

A 24-year-old male was arrested for third degree domestic assault and was taken into protective custody (incapacitated/intoxicated) on Dry Stream Road at 5:48 p.m.

After a report of peace disturbance on East Route A at 9:57 p.m., a 25-year-old female was arrested for second degree trespassing, fourth degree assault, resisting arrest, and was taken into protective custody (incapacitated/intoxicated).

A 33-year-old male was arrested for DWI, disobeying a no turn signal, and was taken into protective custody (incapacitated/intoxicated) on I-70 East at 11:31 p.m.

Sunday, December 1

Domestic violence was reported on Tree Top Court at 5:19 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Wilson Street at 4:28 p.m.

A 50-year-old female was arrested for DWI (persistent offender), possession of drug paraphernalia, following too closely, failure to drive in a single lane, and animal abuse on I-70 East at Highway W at 6:17 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Carlton Point Drive at 7:55 p.m.

Monday, December 2

A 32-year-old male was arrested for DWI, driving while revoked, failure to signal, possession of drug paraphernalia, and concealment of controlled substance in a jail facility on Wentzville Parkway at 12:13 a.m.

A 43-year-old male was arrested for false impersonation, fugitive status, and resisting arrest by flight on East Pitman Avenue at 10:37 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 12:24 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 5:46 p.m.

After an auto accident on Peine Road at Springmill Drive at 10:28 p.m., an 18-year-old male was arrested for DWI (drug) and speeding.

Tuesday, December 3

A 34-year-old male was arrested for failure to drive in a single lane, disobeying a no turn signal, no vehicle insurance, and DWI on South Church Street at I-70 East at 1:26 a.m.

An assault was reported on Medical Drive at 10:24 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 3:43 p.m.

A 63-year-old male was arrested for DWI, driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register vehicle on West Pearce Boulevard at 7:34 p.m.

Wednesday, December 4