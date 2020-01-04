Wentzville Police Blotter: Driving the wrong direction down the roadway

The following reports for Oct. 31 – Nov. 16, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, October 31

A 27-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fugitive status, and a 33-year-old male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on Wentzville Parkway at 11:58 a.m.

Friday, November 1

Property damage was reported on Providence Woods Circle at 2:37 a.m.

A 28-year-old male was arrested for third degree domestic assault on South Walnut Avenue at 1:10 p.m.

Burglary was reported on Goose Creek Drive at 3:13 p.m.

A residential fire was reported on Juno Drive at 8:44 p.m.

Saturday, November 2

A 56-year-old female was arrested for DWI and no vehicle insurance on Wentzville Parkway at 1:59 a.m.

A 29-year-old female was arrested for leaving the scene of an auto accident and no vehicle insurance on Wentzville Parkway at 2:09 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Brookfield Court at 2:10 p.m.

A 41-year-old male was arrested for driving while suspended, failure to obey police command, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wall Street at 10:33 p.m.

A 49-year-old female was arrested for failure to drive in a single lane, DWI, and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle on I-70 East at 11:38 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 11:52 p.m.

Sunday, November 3

An auto accident was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 9:34 a.m.

Monday, November 4

Peace disturbance was reported on Corporate Parkway at 1:22 a.m.

A 17-year-old male was arrested for second degree trespassing on Rustic Oaks Drive at 11:21 a.m.

Property damage was reported on West Koenig Street at 12:33 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Dalton Court at 2:38 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Vero Drive at 2:52 p.m.

Tuesday, November 5

A 56-year-old male was arrested for stop sign violation, no license plate lamp, failure to obey police command, resisting/interfering with arrest, and DWI on Highway Z at Interstate Drive at 1:42 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Winter Meadows Drive at 10:14 a.m.

Fraud was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 2:32 p.m.

Stealing was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 3:23 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Spring Mill Drive at 5:20 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 6:18 p.m.

A 34-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fugitive status on Highway Z at 7:23 p.m.

Wednesday, November 6

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 10:56 a.m.

A 31-year-old female was arrested for driving while revoked on I-70 at Highway Z at 1:41 p.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:30 p.m.

A 28-year-old female was arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register vehicle, no front/rear license plate, and endangering the welfare of a child on West Pearce Boulevard at 4:05 p.m.

A 42-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting and a 32-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Highway Z at 7:37 p.m.

A 31-year-old male was arrested for DWI and failure to drive in a single lane on I-70 east at Highway Z at 11:09 p.m.

Thursday, November 7

A 38-year-old male was arrested for DWI, failure to drive in a single lane, and failure to signal on I-70 West at 1:15 a.m.

A 39-year-old male was arrested for DWI, failure to register vehicle, no vehicle insurance, and failure to drive in a single lane on I-70 West at 1:21 a.m.

A 17-year-old male was arrested for stealing a motor vehicle on Fox Creek Drive at 6:08 a.m.

Burglary was reported on Hampton Ridge Drive at 6:09 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Fox Creek Drive at 9:25 a.m., 5:16 p.m., and 5:51 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Andrea Lynne Drive at 11:05 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Wall Street at 1:27 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Red Coat Trail at 6:16 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 6:32 p.m. and 7:33 p.m.

Friday, November 8

Assault was reported on Carr Street at 12:18 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 12:34 p.m.

Animal bite was reported on Huntsdale Ridge Court at 12:40 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Darkwoods Drive at 1:48 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Cimarron Summit Way at 2:45 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Springfield Drive at 4:03 p.m.

After an auto accident on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 5:55 p.m., a 24-year-old male was arrested for no valid driver’s license and failure to yield when making a left turn.

Saturday, November 9

Stealing was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 2:54 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Plaza Place at 4:19 p.m.

A 53-year-old male was arrested for second degree burglary, possession of controlled substances, and theft of controlled substances on Kerstyn Drive at 9:17 p.m.

Sunday, November 10

A 24-year-old female was arrested for driving while suspended, defective equipment, and DWI on West Allen Street at South Linn Avenue at 1:59 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Wilmer Meadow Drive at 8:40 a.m.

A 24-year-old male was arrested for failure to register vehicle, failure to wear seatbelt, driving while revoked, and no vehicle insurance on East Pitman Avenue at 3:22 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on West Allen Street at 6:04 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Morgan Meadow Drive at 11:05 p.m.

Monday, November 11

A 21-year-old female was arrested for possession of controlled substances and a 46-year-old male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on Wentzville Parkway at 2:28 a.m.

Tuesday, November 12

An animal bite was reported on America Street at 1:07 p.m.

A 28-year-old male was arrested for third degree assault on Wentzville Parkway at 5:00 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Fair Bluff Drive at 10:39 p.m.

Wednesday, November 13

A 27-year-old female was arrested for DWI, failure to signal, no vehicle insurance, and driving the wrong direction down the roadway on East Pearce Boulevard at 1:43 a.m.

An 18-year-old male was arrested for leaving the scene of an auto accident, improper backing, and failure to register vehicle on Meyer Road at West Pearce Boulevard at 2:41 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Foster Lane at 4:30 p.m.

Fraud was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 5:55 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Valley View Circle at 8:15 p.m.

Peace disturbance was reported on Mitchum Drive at 9:28 p.m.

Thursday, November 14

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 7:19 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Victoria Park Avenue at 10:17 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Pitman Avenue at 11:03 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Juno Drive at 1:02 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Sunshine Brook Drive at 3:56 p.m.

A 33-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wentzville Parkway at 5:22 p.m.

Friday, November 15

A 24-year-old female was arrested for failure to register vehicle, no vehicle insurance, and fugitive status, and a 24-year-old male was arrested for fugitive status on Logistics Center Drive at 2:38 a.m.

Saturday, November 16