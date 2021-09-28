Wentzville Police Blotter: August 6 – 12, 2021

The following reports for August 6 – 12, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, August 6

Property damage was reported on Carlton Point Drive at 8:50 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Meyer Road at 12:15 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Carlton Point Drive at 12:16 p.m.

Stealing was reported on North Callahan Road at 2:33 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1700 block of Wentzville Parkway at 3:58 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Cadbury Drive at 10:37 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

A DWI was reported on I-64 East at 2:22 a.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 2:15 p.m.

Property damage was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:49 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Dry Creek Road at 9:15 p.m.

Assault was reported on Continental Drive at 9:50 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Reliance Drive at 10:49 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

A DWI was reported on Highway Z at 1:14 a.m.

Assault was reported on Meadow Ridge Drive at 1:15 a.m.

A residential fire was reported on Fieldstone Estates Court at 2:06 a.m.

An assault was reported on old Williamsburg Parkway at 12:54 p.m.

Monday, August 9

Stealing was reported on Redmond Pines Drive at 11:05 a.m.

Drug violations were reported on Wentzville Parkway at 3:13 p.m.

An auto theft was reported on Continental Drive at 3:18 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Morgan Meadow Drive at 4:09 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Valley View Circle at 6:48 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 12:58 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Support Services Drive at 10:17 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 12600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:08 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Donna Marie Drive at 3:51 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 5:18 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:31 p.m.

Wednesday, August 11

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 12:57 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:09 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Huntsdale Court at 9:42 a.m.

Trespassing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 12:51 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 1:21 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Huntleigh Parkway at 2:29 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Bear Tracks Drive at 3:12 p.m.

Stealing was reporte don Defender Drive at 7:55 p.m.

Thursday, August 12