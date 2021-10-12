Wentzville Police Blotter: August 20 – 26, 2021

The following reports for August 20 – 26, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, August 20

A peace disturbance was reported on Evergreen Court at 6:56 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

A peace disturbance was reported on Dry Creek Road at 12:01 a.m.

A DWI was reported on West Allen Street at 3:34 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 12:15 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Quartz Canyon Drive at 2:09 p.m.

Rape was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 3:31 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Turning Mill Drive at 7:19 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, August 22

An auto accident was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:03 p.m.

Monday, August 23

A peace disturbance was reported on Kent Drive at 1:45 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on South Callahan Road at 1:51 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:27 p.m.

Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 8:33 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24

Drug violations were reported on Campus Drive at 11:34 a.m.

Drug violations were reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 1:38 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 5:40 p.m.

Wednesday, August 25

Property damage was reported on Interstate Drive at 9:23 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Devonshire County Drive at 10:29 a.m.

A weapons violation was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 2:48 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 4:48 p.m.

Thursday, August 26