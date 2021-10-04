Wentzville Police Blotter: August 13 – 19, 2021

The following reports for August 13 – 19, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, August 13

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 12:32 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:17 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Continental Drive at 5:53 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Rustic Oaks Drive at 11:23 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Stone Post Lane at 6:16 p.m.

Saturday, August 14

An animal bite was reported on Cecelia Court at 8:19 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Black Bear Drive at 9:30 a.m.

An assault was reported on Medical Drive at 11:09 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Starr Court at 2:32 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

A DWI was reported on Valley View Circle at 2:02 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Black Bear Drive at 6:51 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Kodiak Court at 12:27 p.m.

Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 1:10 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on West Parce Boulevard at 4:12 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Vero Drive at 6:54 p.m.

Monday, August 16

Stealing was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 8:42 a.m.

Property damage was reported on White Fence Drive at 10:35 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 11:57 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Peruque Hills Court at 1:13 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Pro Shop Drive at 2:13 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 12:13 p.m.

Trespassing was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 7:24 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 11:21 p.m.

DWI was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 11:28 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

An animal bite was reported on Pecan Bluffs Court at 8:10 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 9:53 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Silo Bend Drive at 11:33 a.m.

A disturbance was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 8:43 p.m.

Property damage was reported on autumn Trail Drive at 9:10 p.m.

A commercial fire was reported on Silvercote Drive at 9:37 p.m.

Thursday, August 19