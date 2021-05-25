Wentzville Police Blotter: April 9 – 15, 2021

The following reports for April 9 – 15, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, April 9

Fraud was reported on Sachs Business Parkway at 12:05 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Morgan Meadow Drive at 2:05 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Providence Ridge Drive at 5:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

An auto accident was reported on Whisper Creek Drive at 11:44 p.m.

Sunday, April 11

Property damage was reported on Colonial Xing at 8:50 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Joshua Drive at 1:16 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 5:31 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Rustic Oaks Drive at 7:45 p.m.

Monday, April 12

A drug violation was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 1:51 a.m.

A burglary was reported on Granite Way at 12:59 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Village Glen Drive at 2:02 p.m.

A DWI was reported on I-70 West at Wentzville Parkway at 11:24 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13

A drug overdose was reported on Meadow Ridge Drive at 1:15 a.m.

A DWI was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 1:40 a.m.

Stealing was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 8:36 a.m.

Property damage was reported on East Fourth Street at 12:55 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Cimarron Ridge Xing at 3:57 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Continental Drive at 6:17 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 6:21 p.m.

A drug violation was reported on Wall Street at East Maple Street at 10:31 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Stealing was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 9:33 a.m.

A drug overdose was reported on Continental Drive at 9:41 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 10:06 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Green Gables Circle at 6:21 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Vero Drive at 7:53 p.m.

Thursday, April 15