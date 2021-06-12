Wentzville Police Blotter: April 30 – May 6, 2021

The following reports for April 30 – May 6, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, April 30

Tampering with a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:07 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 3:50 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 8:44 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 10:32 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Domestic violence was reported on Valley View Circle at 12:20 a.m.

Trespassing was reported on West Allen Street at 12:24 a.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 10:44 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 4:45 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 11:23 a.m.

Monday, May 3

Third degree assault was reported on Derek Drive at 12:02 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:29 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4

Harassment was reported on East Highway N at 9:59 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Panorama Pointe Manor Circle at 10:05 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on Wentzville Parkway at 11:12 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5

Drug violations were reported on Mall Parkway at 1:00 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Campus Drive at 8:18 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Brookstone Creek Drive at 9:08 a.m.

A residential fire was reported on Elm Creek Drive at 10:23 a.m.

Fraud was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 4:12 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Vero Drive at 7:02 p.m.

Thursday, May 6