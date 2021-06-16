Wentzville Police Blotter: April 23 – 29, 2021

The following reports for April 23 – 29, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, April 23

Fraud was reported on Hannah Drive at 1:22 p.m.

A DWI was reported on I-70 West at Wentzville Parkway at 11:31 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Property damage was reported on Barclay Trail Drive at 1:01 p.m. and 1:31 p.m.

A drug violation was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 10:32 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 11:34 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

A DWI was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 1:26 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Linda Lane at 2:22 a.m.

A drug overdose was reported on West Koenig Street at 7:28 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Linda Lane at 7:58 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on York Hill Court at 11:17 a.m.

Third degree assault was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 2:09 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 2:59 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 15100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 5:13 p.m.

Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Wentzville Parkway at 5:35 p.m.

Monday, April 26

Stealing was reported on Wynn Drive at 1:52 p.m.

A drug violation was reported on Highway Z at 2:20 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Intrepid Avenue at 11:51 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27

Domestic violence was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 7:49 a.m.

A drug violation was reported on Campus Drive at 8:20 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Campus Drive at 9:10 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Northview Court at 12:01 p.m.

An assault was reported on Crosswinds Court at 4:24 p.m.

A pursuit was reported on West Meyer Road at 8:20 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 15100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:54 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28

Third degree assault was reported on Evergreen Court at 2:29 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Stone Crossing Drive at 4:15 p.m.

A weapons violation was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 8:16 p.m.

Thursday, April 29