Wentzville Police Blotter: April 2 – 8, 2021

The following reports for April 2 – 8, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, April 2

Domestic violence was reported on Plaza Place at 4:03 p.m.

Police assisted fire/ambulance at North Ellerman Road at 7:30 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Vero Drive at 10:09 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Wentzville Parkway at 10:20 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 11:07 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Dry River Road at 11:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

A peace disturbance was reported on Hannah Drive at 12:04 a.m.

A DWI was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 6:24 p.m.

Sunday, April 4

A DWI was reported on East Highway N at 2:32 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:28 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Fair Bluff Drive at 8:42 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Ashford Oaks Drive at 11:56 p.m.

Monday, April 5

A peace disturbance was reported on Luetkenhaus Bouelvard at 12:26 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Ellis Park Drive at 11:10 a.m.

Property damage was reported on East Highway M at 12:37 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Ballantrae Drive at 1:02 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 2:41 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Spotted Fawn Court at 6:10 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Continental Drive at 8:11 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6

Stealing was reported on Myatt Drive at 6:20 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Dry Brook Road at 12:14 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Chancellorsville Drive at 2:21 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Schroeder Court at 3:31 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7

Property damage was reported on Bear Fountain Run at 9:32 a.m.

A DWI was reported on Mexico Road at Marble Bluffs Boulevard at 8:38 p.m.

A drug overdose was reported on Bellingrath Gardens Avenue at 9:10 p.m.

Thursday, April 8