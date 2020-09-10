Wentzville Police Blotter: April 2 – 30, 2020

The following reports for April 2 – 30, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, April 2

An assault was reported on Peruque Hillls Parkway at 1:12 a.m.

A rape was reported on Redmond Pines Drive at 10:52 a.m.

A disturbance was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 11:24 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:40 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 3:14 p.m.

Friday, April 3

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 12:35 p.m.

A civil disturbance was reported on Saint Charles Street at 6:13 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Dry Creek Road at 11:21 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 9:16 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, April 5

Property damage was reported on East Highway N at 8:19 a.m.

Assault was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 1:09 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Prairie Creek Drive at 4:59 p.m.

Monday, April 6

Stealing was reported on Dalton Court at 8:47 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Kathleen Drive at 10:19 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Lodora Drive at 11:03 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Glengarry Drive at 11:37 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Brookfield Boulevard at 7:52 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

Stealing was reported on Discovery Village Circle at 8:44 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Alyssa Marie Lane at 2:35 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 4:47 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Ashford Oaks Drive at 9:11 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

Stealing was reported on Crosswinds Court at 8:43 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Bedford Ridge Court at 8:58 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 5:43 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Property damage was reported on Scotti Lane at 1:21 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Bedford Creek Lane at 3:49 p.m.

Friday, April 10

A DWI was reported on Luxembourg Gardens Court at 2:34 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Plaza Place at 8:22 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Springfield Drive at 11:13 a.m.

Saturday, April 11

A drug violation was reported on West Main Street at 12:31 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:42 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Archway Drive at 1:29 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:33 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Vero Drive at 11:19 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

Domestic violence was reported on Winding Creek Drive at 3:36 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Saddlebed Court at 6:06 p.m.

A drug violation was reported on Tobermory Court at 10:23 p.m.

Monday, April 13

An animal bite was reported on Stone Crossing Drive at 7:31 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 12:59 p.m. and 1:07 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on South Linn Avenue at 2:22 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 7:40 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Woodspur Drive at 9:32 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14

A peace disturbance was reported on Black Bear Drive at 2:53 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Huntleigh Parkway at 9:08 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

Fraud was reported on Highway Z at 12:59 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Stone Crossing Drive at 4:38 p.m.

A burglary was reported on Balmoral Castle Drive at 6:39 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:54 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

Fraud was reported on Spotted Fawn Court at 5:23 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Ashford Oaks Drive at 6:15 p.m.

Friday, April 17

A peace disturbance was reported on Archway Drive at 12:48 p.m.

A drug violation was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 3:59 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

A peace disturbance was reported on Continental Drive at 3:25 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Big Bear Court at 11:05 a.m.

A sex offense was reported on Wall Street at 12:14 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 12:42 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Continental Drive at 2:01 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Pro Shop Drive at 4:54 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 9:40 a.m., 1:51 p.m., 3:51 p.m., and 4:35 p.m.

Monday, April 20

A drug violation was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:55 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 3:19 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Bridlespur Drive at 4:32 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

A drug violation was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 1:28 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:01 p.m.

Rape was reported on Highland Meadows Drive at 4:08 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Brookfield Court at 10:17 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

An animal bite was reported on Underlay Court at 9:13 a.m.

Rape was reported on Ashford Oaks Drive at 11:24 a.m.

Harassment was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 12:29 p.m.

a peace disturbance was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 1:25 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Autumn Trace Parkway at 3:46 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 10:33 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:53 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 1:57 p.m.

Stealing was reported on May Road at 2:00 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:16 p.m.

Assault was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 9:00 p.m.

Friday, April 24

A peace disturbance was reported on Huntleigh Parkway at 4:41 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Domestic violence was reported on Fairview Farms Circle at 1:23 a.m.

Harassment was reported on Ashford Oaks Drive at 1:24 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 11:00 a.m.

Robbery was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 11:55 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 2:18 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:32 p.m.

Sunday, April 26

Stealing was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 1:07 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Morgan Meadow Drive at 2:40 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Plaza Place at 4:39 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Stone Crossing Drive at 7:33 p.m.

Robbery was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 11:44 p.m.

Monday, April 27

Stealing was reported on Thomas RV Way at 11:24 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Schroeder Court at 10:42 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28

A disturbance was reported on Granville Drive at 12:19 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 1:19 p.m., and 1:33 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Stone Crossing Drive at 4:18 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Dry Creek Road at 7:20 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Fox Creek Drive at 10:54 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

A peace disturbance was reported on Juno Drive at 2:28 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:34 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Mule Creek Drive at 7:16 p.m.

Stealing was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 8:24 p.m.

Thursday, April 30