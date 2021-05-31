Wentzville Police Blotter: April 16 – 22, 2021

The following reports for April 16 – 22, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, April 16

A drug violation was reported on East Route A at 5:56 a.m.

A drug violation was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 11:17 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Brookshire Creek Drive at 11:32 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Peruque Valley Drive at 11:55 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Meyer Road at 2:43 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 5:11 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Roosevelt Drive at 6:32 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 6:48 p.m.

A drug violation was reported on West Meyer Road at 10:51 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

A drug overdose was reported on Continental Drive at 12:35 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 9:32 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Tulip Bend Drive at 9:44 a.m.

A drug violation was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 10:15 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Winding Creek Drive at 3:47 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Horseshoe Bend Court at 9:09 p.m.

Sunday, April 18

Stealing was reported on Fairview Farms Circle at 4:04 p.m.

Monday, April 19

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 10:12 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 12:27 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Champions Lane at 7:24 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

Stealing was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 8:05 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Plaza Place at 8:51 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 9:55 a.m.

An animal bite was reported in the 12600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:43 a.m.

A weapons violation was reported on Maggie Kate Court at 3:04 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 5:18 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Dry Brook Road at 8:08 p.m.

A civil disturbance was reported on Peruque Estates Lane at 8:28 p.m.

A drug violation was reported on Peine Road at 8:29 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Fraud was reported on Hannah Drive at 8:07 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 11:20 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 22