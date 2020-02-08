Wentzville Police Blotter: 73-year-old arrested for aggressive begging

The following reports for December 5, 2019 – January 1, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, December 5

A 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substances and unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting) on South Point Prairie Road at 9:44 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Dry Creek Road at 1:17 p.m.

After an auto accident on West Allen Street at 3:07 p.m., a 50-year-old male was arrested for DWI, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to signal, resisting arrest, failure to comply with lawful order of police, failure to yield the right of way, and no vehicle insurance.

A peace disturbance was reported on Pierce View Circle at 5:12 p.m.

Friday, December 6

Property damage was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at Blumhoff Avenue at 12:22 a.m.

After an auto accident on Wentzville Parkway at Parkway Ridge Boulevard at 5:49 p.m., a 24-year-old male was arrested for leaving the scene of an auto accident, false impersonation, driving while revoked, no vehicle insurance, displaying the plates of another person, failure to register vehicle, and fugitive status.

After a traffic stop on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 10:18 p.m., a 44-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, smuggling contraband in a jail facility, and fugitive status.

Saturday, December 7

Domestic violence was reported on Hartford Valley Drive at 12:04 p.m.

A 19-year-old male was arrested for failure to drive in a single lane, speeding, failure to register vehicle, no vehicle insurance, and DWI on Campus Drive at 1:13 a.m.

Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 9:51 a.m.

A 27-year-old male was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting) on Evergreen Court at 3:43 p.m.

A 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substances and unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting) on Hidden Valley Drive at 4:42 p.m.

A 36-year-old male was arrested for driving while revoked, failure to register vehicle, no vehicle insurance, and fugitive status on Whistling Wind Court at 8:35 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 10:01 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Bridgeton Drive at 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 8

Stealing was reported on Rock Ridge Road at 2:56 a.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:43 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Vero Drive at 7:09 p.m.

A 41-year-old male was arrested for third degree assault on Medical Drive at 11:20 p.m.

Monday, December 9

Stealing was reported on Providence Ridge Drive at 8:49 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 10:25 a.m.

A 26-year-old female was arrested for first degree property damage (over $750) on Vero Drive at 1:55 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:12 p.m.

After a traffic stop on Ash Street at East Pearce Boulevard at 2:33 p.m., a 39-year-old female was arrested for driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, and failure to register vehicle, and a 39-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fraud was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 3:17 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Great Oaks Meadow Drive at 4:48 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 6:35 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Glengarry Drive at 9:34 p.m.

Tuesday, December 10

A 20-year-old female was arrested for smuggling contraband in a jail facility and was taken into protective custody (incapacitated/intoxicated) and a 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substances and unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting) on Interstate Drive at South Point Prairie Road at 9:22 a.m.

After a reported of a peace disturbance on Vero Drive at 11:09 a.m., a 26-year-old female was arrested for first degree property damage (over $750).

After a traffic stop on West Pearce Boulevard at Goodfellow Road at 2:32 p.m., a 30-year-old male was arrested for driving while suspended and no vehicle insurance.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:55 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 3:09 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:12 p.m.

Stealing was reported on East Pitman Avenue at 6:02 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11

After a report of a disturbance on West Koenig Street at 1:51 a.m., two 20-year-old male subjects were taken into protective custody (incapacitated/intoxicated).

Property damage was reported on West Northview Avenue at 8:56 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Vero Drive at 8:59 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Vero Drive at 1:45 p.m.

A 36-year-old male was arrested for DWI on West Pearce Boulevard at 10:31 p.m.

Thursday, December 12

Stealing was reported on Peine Lake Drives at 8:21 a.m.

After a report of a peace disturbance on West Pearce Boulevard at 2:29 p.m., a 20-year-old male and 19-year-old female were arrested for minors in possession of alcohol, and a 19-year-old male was arrested for false impersonation and fugitive status.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 2:56 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 10:15 p.m.

A 36-year-old male was arrested for driving while revoked and no vehicle insurance on Pitman Avenue at 10:18 p.m.

Friday, December 13

Stealing was reported on Brookshire Creek Drive at 1:35 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Highland Estates Drive at 1:40 p.m.

Assault was reported on East Highway N at 2:07 p.m.

Assault was reported on McIntyre Court at 3:20 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Bridlespur Drive at 4:56 p.m.

Assault was reported on Campus Drive at 6:32 p.m.

Stealing was reported on East Route A at 10:49 p.m.

Saturday, December 14

Stealing was reported on West Northview Avenue at 9:52 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Kent Drive at 9:55 a.m. and 10:08 a.m.

A 73-year-old female was arrested for aggressive begging and requiring a solicitor/canvasser license on Wentzville Parkway at 1:16 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Kent Drive at 4:16 p.m.

Assault was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 4:33 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Parr Street at 8:56 p.m.

A 57-year-old male was arrested for DWI on West Pearce Boulevard at 10:57 p.m.

Sunday, December 15

A peace disturbance was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 1:49 a.m.

Domestic Violence was reported on Robison Court at 2:51 a.m.

A 27-year-old male was arrested for first degree assault on Delaney Drive at 2:54 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Hickory Trail at 2:26 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 6:11 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Bear Claw Drive at 11:23 p.m.

Monday, December 16

Domestic violence was reported on Bear Claw Drive at 1:09 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on East 3rd Street at 10:28 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 1:25 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Foster Lane at 4:39 p.m.

Tuesday, December 17

A 39-year-old male was arrested for second degree domestic assault and fugitive status on Hunt Run Drive at 1:29 p.m.

A 24-year-old female and a 23-year-old female were arrested for shoplifting on Wentzville Parkway at 7:24 p.m.

Wednesday, December 18

A 25-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substances and fugitive status on Wentzville Parkway at 6:55 a.m.

Assault was reported on Enterprise Drive at 10:32 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Pecan Bluffs Drive at 11:18 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Crystal Crossing Lane at 12:20 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Meadow Ridge Drive at 12:46 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 2:15 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Dalton Court at 7:29 p.m.

Thursday, December 19

A 33-year-old female was arrested for DWI (persistent offender), failure to drive in a single lane, failure to obey lawful police command, and improper lane usage on East Pearce Boulevard at 1:52 a.m.

Friday, December 20

A 38-year-old male was arrested for DWI, no valid driver’s license, no vehicle insurance, and stop sign violation on West Pearce Boulevard at 12:00 a.m.

A 30-year-old male was arrested for DWI, improper lane usage, failure to dim headlights to approaching vehicle, and driving while suspended on South Church Street at West Main Street at 1:11 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 1:19 p.m.

A 20-year-old male was arrested for embezzling funds (over $100) on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 1:39 p.m.

A 37-year-old male was arrested for second degree tampering with property (vehicle) and fugitive status, and a 31-year-old female was arrested for possession of controlled substances on Wentzville Parkway at 3:57 p.m.

After an auto accident on West Northview Avenue at Campus Drive at 6:04 p.m., a 31-year-old male was arrested for DWI, no vehicle insurance, and leaving the scene of an auto accident.

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 6:59 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Colegrove Drive at 9:55 p.m.

A 17-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monmouth Court at 10:29 p.m.

Saturday, December 21

A peace disturbance was reported on Saint Charles Street at 2:45 a.m.

A 26-year-old male was arrested for DWI, third degree domestic assault, and fugitive status on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:29 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Huntleigh Drive at 8:55 a.m.

A residential fire was reported on Tuscany Lane at 10:55 p.m.

Sunday, December 22

A 32-year-old female was arrested for DWI, speeding, failure to drive in a single lane, and possession of controlled substances on Wentzville Parkway at 12:35 a.m.

A 21-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting on Wentzville Parkway at 10:00 p.m.

Monday, December 23

Fraud was reported on Helena Court at 11:40 a.m.

A 19-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting on West Pearce Boulevard at 12:02 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Westshyre Drive at 1:50 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Jacob Trenton Court at 2:13 p.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:27 p.m.

Tuesday, December 24

A 34-year-old male and 35-year-old female were arrested for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia on I-70 West at 1:55 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Coley Court at 11:30 a.m.

Fraud was reported on West Medalist Court at 12:24 p.m.

A 33-year-old female was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree trespassing, failure to comply with lawful police order, and fugitive status on Crossroads South Drive at 12:33 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Juno Drive at 2:24 p.m.

A 20-year-old female was arrested for third degree domestic assault, second degree property damage, and fugitive status on Hidden Valley Drive at 5:03 p.m.

Property damage was reported on West Academy Drive at 5:07 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Highland Circle Drive at 10:42 p.m.

Wednesday, December 25

A peace disturbance was reported on Evergreen Court at 5:13 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Briar Meadows Court at 10:58 p.m.

Thursday, December 26

A 31-year-old male was arrested for third degree domestic assault and taken into protective custody (incapacitated/intoxicated) on Continental Drive at 2:12 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wilmer Road at 8:54 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Lindmark Drive at 11:19 a.m.

Property damage was reported on East Pearce Boulevard at 11:22 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Wind Creek Drive at 11:47 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Turnberry Court at 1:19 p.m.

A 25-year-old female was arrested for DWI and taken into protective custody (incapacitated/intoxicated) on Wentzville Parkway at 4:55 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Ramblewood Court at 10:30 p.m.

Friday, December 27

A 34-year-old female was arrested for second degree tampering with property (vehicle), endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 38-year-old female was arrested for first degree tampering with a vehicle, resisting arrest, stop sign violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fugitive status on West Pearce Boulevard at Blumhoff Avenue at 1:56 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Joshua Drive at 5:46 p.m.

Saturday, December 28

A 31-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 1:13 a.m.

A 34-year-old male was arrested for DWI and failure to drive in a single lane on West Pearce Boulevard at 1:43 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Autumn Trail Drive at 8:38 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Stone Run Boulevard at 10:41 a.m.

An assault was reported on Medical Drive at 12:02 p.m.

A 38-year-old female was arrested for first degree trespassing on Jiffy Street at 5:35 p.m.

Sunday, December 29

Property damage was reported on Main Plaza Drive at 9:30 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 1:41 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Dry Brook Road at 5:05 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 6:37 p.m. and 6:44 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Foster Lane at 7:55 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Michael Avenue at 9:55 p.m.

Monday, December 30

After a report of a peace disturbance on West Pearce Boulevard at 7:14 a.m., a 31-year-old male was arrested for fugitive status, and a 37-year-old male was arrested for resisting/interfering with arrest and fugitive status.

Property damage was reported on Boulder Creek Drive at 8:13 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 2:40 p.m.

A 20-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Wind Creek Drive at 7:22 p.m.

After a report of trespassing on Medical Drive at 7:47 p.m., a 25-year-old male was arrested for fugitive status.

Tuesday, December 31

After a traffic stop on Silvercote Drive at Highway 61 North at 12:28 a.m., a 39-year-old male was arrested for failure to register vehicle, driving while suspended, and fugitive status.

A 34-year-old male was arrested for DWI, stop sign violation, and failure to drive in a single lane on North Linn Avenue at East Maple Street at 12:41 a.m.

After a traffic stop on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at Main Plaza Drive at 11:19 a.m., a 30-year-old female was arrested for failure to register vehicle, no vehicle insurance, driving while revoked, failure to wear seatbelt, and fugitive status.

Fraud was reported on Tanner Drive at 1:49 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 4:45 p.m.

Wednesday, January 1, 2020