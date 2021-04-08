Wentzville police apprehend escaped inmate

From the Wentzville Police Department Facebook page, Thursday, April 8:

This morning an incident occurred in the area of Meyer Road and Shady Lane.

A female inmate that was in the custody of St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department was being transported through our city to their final detention facility destination. They stopped at the QuikTrip gas station located at 55 Wentzville Pkwy when an inmate was able to escape their custody.

She fled on foot across Wentzville Parkway into a wooded area. The Wentzville Police Department quickly setup a containment perimeter, used all available resources and within minutes took the subject back into custody. The inmate was taken into custody on Shady Lane due to several tips from area residents.

The inmate was released back to the custody of St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department and they continued on to their destination.

Thank you to everyone that called as it resulted in a quick and safe conclusion.