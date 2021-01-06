Wentzville Planning & Zoning gives nod to plan for Freddy’s Steakburgers and Frozen Custard

The Wentzville Planning and Zoning Commission gave its blessing to plans for a Freddy’s Steakburgers and Frozen Custard at its meeting Tuesday night.

If the Board of Alderman approves the conditional use permit, the fast-food restaurant, which will include a two-lane drive-through, will be built on 2.32 acres on the northeast corner of Great Oaks Boulevard and Wentzville Parkway.

The restaurant will be part of a 9,310 square foot multi-tenant retail center. Access to the property will be from Great Oaks Boulevard. A sidewalk is planned for pedestrian access.

The Commission had concerns about screening between Freddy’s and the neighboring subdivision, but were assured that plans for screening were in place and that another building being planned to the north of Freddy’s would act as a visual barrier. During the public hearing, several residents spoke up with concerns about the placement of a fast-food restaurant so close to a residential neighborhood, and with drive-thru traffic potentially backing up on Great Oaks Boulevard.