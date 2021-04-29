Wentzville Parks & Rec updates plan to open aquatic facilities this summer

Like many aquatic facilities in the area, Wentzville Parks and Recreation did not open its aquatic facilities in 2020 due to public health, financial and staffing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Department is pleased to share that this summer, both of its aquatic facilities will fully open.

Wentzville Parks and Recreation currently operates two aquatic facilities: Progress Park Pool and Splash Station Aquatic Center. The Department originally planned on a phased approach to open aquatic facilities primarily due to a shortage of applicants for aquatic staff positions. When this plan was released to the public, there was a push of support from the community to recruit aquatic staff so that the facilities could open.

Thanks to Wentzville’s help, the Department is now able to begin the summer with both facilities fully open. The Department will offer public swim at both pools and will no longer require preregistration or multiple swim sessions during the day. The City recognizes that there is still a health concern with fully opening both facilities without restrictions and continues to closely monitor guidance from the St. Charles County Health Department and the CDC. Depending on the guidance from health officials in the months ahead, the Department is prepared to move back into more restrictive phases for the health and safety of the community.

For more information including pricing and hours, please visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/aquatics. To apply for the position of lifeguard or any other position with the City of Wentzville, please visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/hr.