Wentzville new businesses: Gyros, event planning, drywall, dermatology and more

The following businesses received Wentzville business licenses during the last half of 2020. If the business has a website, the name is a link.
- Soulard Gyro, 1004 Quartz Canyon Drive
Facebook page: Soulard Gyro (Wentzville)
- Debbie House Insurance, 14 East Main Street, Suite 107
Facebook page: Debbie House Insurance Agency
- Thai Kitchen, 1 West Pearce Boulevard
Facebook page: Thai Kitchen Wentzville
- V-Twin Vapors, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard
Facebook page: V-Twin Vapors Wentzville
- Schaefer Autobody, 2430 East Pitman
Facebook page: Schaefer Autobody Center (Wentzville)
- Gutter Duck, 2325 Markoe Avenue
Facebook page: Gutter Duck
- Juicy Tan (new owner), 1129 Wentzville Parkway
Facebook page: Juicy Tan, LLC
- Satins & Sashes (event planning), 24 West Main Street
Facebook page: Satins & Sashes
- 4061 Beauty Haus, 750 Luetkenhaus Boulevard
Facebook page: 4061 Beauty Haus
- O’Fallon Overhead Doors, 1238 – 1240 Continental Drive
Facebook page: O’Fallon OverHead Doors, LLC
- Happy Cloud, 709 West Pearce Boulevard
- Goosehead Insurance, 310 West Pearce Boulevard
Facebook page: Goosehead Insurance
- Auto Plaza Wentzville, 12594 West Pearce Boulevard
Facebook page: Auto Plaza Wentzville
- Bee Resilient, 223 Creekside Office
Facebook page: Bee Resilient Aesthetics LLC
- The Boulevard Senior Living of Wentzville (new owner)
Facebook page: The Boulevard Wentzville
- Dollar General (second location), 100 Will Ron Drive
Facebook page: Dollar General
- Freedom Fitness, 1074 Crosswinds Court
Facebook page: Freedom Fitness Wentzville
- Yoon Dermatology, 1060 Meyer Road
- Krush Beauty Studio, 24 West Main Street Suite 314
- Madden Custom Homes, 950 Corporate Parkway Suite 104
Facebook page: Madden Custom Homes
- Midwest Softwash, 1844 West Pearce Boulevard
Facebook page: MidWest SoftWash
- JMG Roofing Solutions, 1000 Corporate Parkway Suite 103
Facebook page: JMG Roofing Solutions
- Fox Nails & Spa, 1229 Wentzville Parkway, Suite 203
- STL Cabinet Refinishing, 116 May Road Syite A
Facebook page: STL Cabinet Refinishing
- 901 Car Wash, 901 Main Plaza
- RSV Fixtures, 712 West Pearce Boulevard – rear
- The Shutter Guy, 120 Highway A Suite 5
Facebook page: The Shutter Guy
- 1 Stop Smoke Shop, 111 East Pearce Boulevard
Facebook page: 1 Stop Smoke Shop
- Center for Advanced Dental Assisting, 1838 Wentzville Parkway
Facebook page: Center for Advanced Dental Assisting (Wentzville Location)
- Coin Cloud, 15260 Veterans MemorialParkway
- Sweet Life of Bliss bakery, 628 East Pearce Boulevard
Facebook page: Sweet Bliss Goodie Boutique
- China Buffet (new owner), 1126 West Pearce Boulevard Suite 124
Facebook page: China Buffet Wentzville, Missouri
- Las Lajas Mexican Restaurant, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard Suite 116
- P & A Drywall, 1022 Wilmer Road
