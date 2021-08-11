70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Wentzville » Wentzville new business licenses: Sub shops, urgent care, chiropractor, nail salon and more
Aug. 11, 2021

The following businesses received Wentzville business licenses during July 2021. If the business has a website, the name is a link.

  • JD Breen, 1840 West Pearce Boulevard Ste. A (contractor)
  • Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care, 1111 West Pearce Boulevard
    Facebook page: Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care
    From Facebook: “Expect expert providers and innovative technology as part of the Mercy network. With 31 locations, and a Virtual Visit option, we’re here when you and your family need us most. Same-day, evening, weekend, and holiday visits are available to cover illness & injury care, pediatric care, and more. Save your spot and leave the rest to us. “
  • Firehouse Subs, 1954 Wentzville Parkway
    Facebook page: Firehouse Subs (Wentzville Commons)
    From Facebook: “Serving a variety of hot gourmet submarine sandwiches. Made with premium meats & cheeses, steamed hot and piled high on a toasted sub roll.”
  • NC Photography, 407 East Pearce Boulevard Ste. A
  • VIP Nails & Lashes, 705 West Pearce Boulevard
  • Jimmy John’s, 1867 Wentzville Parkway (new owner)
    Facebook page: Jimmy John’s (1867 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO)
    From Facebook: “Counter-serve chain specializing in sub & club sandwiches, plus signature potato chips.”
  • Summit Rejuvenation, 1125 West Pearce Boulevard
  • KAPD Properties, 680 Parr Road Ste. A
  • Love Yourself Chiropractic, 1082 Crosswinds Court
    Facebook page: Love Yourself Chiropractic

