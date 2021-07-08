Wentzville new business licenses: Podiatry, home remodeling, salon, barber shop, therapy and more

The following businesses received Wentzville business licenses through April – June 2021. If the business has a website, the name is a link.
- JP Morgan Chase, 1610 Wentzville Parkway
Facebook: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Dynamic Machine Tool, 907 Main Plaza Drive
- Edward Jones,1011 Meyer Road
- Allstate Insurance – Heritage Insurance Group, 147 Hamilton Industrial Court
- More Than Just Podiatry, 1776 Crosswinds Drive
Facebook: More Than Just Podiatry
From Facebook: “Care for ingrown toenails, fungal nail, ankle sprains, general foot pain, diabetic foot care, diabetic shoes/inserts, orthotics, elective surgery.”
- Lake St. Louis Construction, 1121 Mexico Road
Facebook: Lake St Louis Construction LLC
From Facebook: “Home remodeling and roofing”
- Slash Salon, 15366 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Facebook: Slash Salon & Boutique
- Generations Counseling, 24 West Main Street, Ste. 318
- Sandra Cunningham Therapist, 24 West Main Street, Ste. 317
- Avila Styles, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard, Ste. 102
Facebook: Avila Styles
From Facebook: “Great Barbershop look and feel with a better barbershop cut”
- Hays Food Systems, 1521 Swantnerville
Facebook: Hays Food Systems
From Facebook: “Hays Food Systems is a family-owned company that has had the privilege for the past 40 years to represent Chester’s Chicken to grocery and convenience stores.”
