Wentzville new business licenses: Photography, gutters, counseling, European wax, tattoos and more

May. 17, 2021 3:13 PM Business, Government, Wentzville 0
Wentzville Flag

The following businesses received Wentzville business licenses through April 2021. If the business has a website, the name is a link.

  • The G.O.A.T. Barber House, 1816 West Pearce Boulevard
    Facebook page: The GOAT Barber House
    From Facebook: “This is a local, new-age barbershop that’s committed to keeping the old-school shop vibe alive. They’ve brought back traditional barbering and combined it with the latest trending styles. Here, you can get a haircut you love in a fantastic, family-friendly atmosphere. They also offer shampoo and scalp massages, as well as steam towels. You’re sure to become a regular once you meet the skilled, friendly team at this barber house.”
  • 3 Brothers Gutters, 708 West Pearce Boulevard
    Facebook page: 3 Brothers Gutters
    From Facebook: “Seamless gutters, new install , repairs, cleanings , and leafguard. New siding / siding repairs.”
  • The Painted Ladder, 144 East Pearce Boulevard
    Facebook page: The Painted Ladder
    From Facebook: “At The Painted Ladder, we combine antiques with new and handcrafted items so you can create your own unique style. Find something for any room in your home (man-cave and she-shed included).”
  • Signtech, 120 Highway A
  • All Star Pawn, 1005 S. Callahan Road (new owner)
    Facebook page: Allstar Pawn-Wentzville
    From  Facebook: “We give collateral based loans, and buy and sell things. We deal in a large variety of items including but not limited to Firearms, Jewelry, Electronics, Tools, Antiques, Collectibles, Vehicles, and more. There is no Minimum or Maximum loan”
  • Joseph Neubauer Agency, 950 Corporate Parkway Ste. 110
  • Vapor World, 1959 Wentzville Parkway
  • Leave it to Beaver Photography, 24 West Main
    Facebook page: Leave it to Beaver photography
    From Facebook: “Family photographer, newborn and delivery.”
  • Sinapsis Psychiatry, 207 Creekside Office Drive
  • Crossroads Counseling & Wellness, 2 East Main 3rd Floor
    Facebook page: CrossRoads Counseling & Wellness
    From Facebook: “I empower my clients to improve their daily lives and provide a caring and compassionate relationship to get results.”
  • European Wax Center, 1974 Wentzville Parkway
    Facebook page: European Wax Center
  • Missouri & Kansas Laborer District Council, 951 Corporate Parkway
  • US Autoplex, 12542 Veterans Memorial Parkway
  • Old Town Smokehouse, 2 East Main
    Facebook page: Old Town Smokehouse
    From Facebook: “Best ribs in town. Burnt ends that melt in your mouth! We have something for everyone. Smoked shrimp for our pescitarian friends.”
  • Mercy Pharmacy at Dierberg’s, 1820 Wentzville Parkway
  • Show Me Growers, 13 East Pearce Boulevard
  • Queen’s Commissary, 310 Interstate Drive
  • Four Corners Tattoo, 1000 Corporate Parkway Ste. 105
    Facebook page: Four Corners Tattoo Studio
    From Facebook: “Private appointment-only tattoo studio

    Fine art available for purchase”

  • Preferred Employment Services, 359 Shockdrake

