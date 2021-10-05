Wentzville new business licenses: Martial arts, pilates, video production, pools and more

The following businesses received Wentzville business licenses during August and September 2021. If the business has a website, the name is a link.
- MEM Media, 310 West Pearce Boulevard #5 (service)
Facebook page: MEM Media
From Facebook: “Media made for YOU. We create visual and written media that you and your customers will love!”
- Naturale Nails & Spa, 1201 Wentzville Parkway #113 (new owner)
Facebook page: Naturale Nails & Spa
From Facebook: “We would like to invite you to experience our Naturale Nails & Spa with varieties of natural and special nail care services. Choose from our many, fun to sophisticated, designs and services or work with staff to create your own enchanting masterpiece. We would like to make your visit to our salon fill as warmth and pleasurable.”
- Gracie Humaita, 1236 Continental Drive
Facebook page: Gracie Humaita Wentzville
From Facebook: “Opening August 9th, Gracie Humaita Wentzville will provide the Wentzville area with a fun and welcoming place for the whole family to train the amazing art of Gracie Jiu Jitsu!”
- Advanced Bone & Joint, 372 Shadow Pines Drive
Facebook page: Advanced Bone & Joint
From Facebook: “Our goal is to improve your quality of life and return you to your normal activities quickly and with as little pain as possible. That’s why we stay up-to-date on the latest advances in orthopaedic care while also providing proven traditional treatment methods.”
- H&S Tire and Auto, 302 East Pearce Boulevard (new owner)
Facebook page: H & S Tire & Automotive Center
From Facebook: “H & S Tire & Auto Center provides an array of repair services to its customers. From diagnostics and Missouri state inspections to brake repair and wheel alignment, their licensed and insured mechanics are ready to handle any car trouble you send their way.”
- Club Pilates, 1894 Wentzville Parkway #104(new owner)
Facebook page: Club Pilates (Wentzville)
From Facebook: “Club Pilates Wentzville is a boutique Pilates studio specializing in reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Pure to Joseph Pilates’ original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training at a surprisingly affordable price.”
- Little Caesars, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard #104 (new owner)
Facebook page: Little Caesars Pizza
From Facebook: “We offer no-contact delivery and Pizza Portal® pickup. Both available when you order online or our app. Hungry? Order online today! If you’re in the neighborhood, stop in for one of our delicious Hot-N-Ready® items. Right out of the oven with no need to wait.”
- Luxe Pool & Spa, 12684 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Facebook page: LUXE Pool & Spa
From Facebook: “LUXE Pool & Spa of Wentzville, Missouri is your go-to pool contractor in the Saint Charles County area. We specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of fiberglass and vinyl liner swimming pools.”
- Chiro One Wellness Center of Wentzville, 1957 Wentzville Parkway
Facebook page: Chiro One Wellness Centers
From Facebook: “Chiro One Wellness Centers offers a unique care model that consists of a combination of chiropractic adjustments and active therapies that help provide relief from pain and discomfort, increase your physical functionality, and improve overall wellness.”
- Valvoline Instant Oil Change, 1100 East Pearce Boulevard (new owner)
Facebook page: Valvoline Instant Oil Change
From Facebook: “Service you can see. Experts you can trust. We let you stay in your car, so you know the job’s being done right, right before your eyes. Our certified technicians have over 270 hours of professional training. Every full-service oil change includes a free 18-point maintenance check.”
- USA Licensed Bows, 402 East Pearce Boulevard
Be the first to comment