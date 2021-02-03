Wentzville new business licenses: Cheer and dance, family diner, new location for bra shop

The following businesses received Wentzville business licenses during January 2021. If the business has a website, the name is a link.
- Hyundai of Wentzville, 1520 Swantnerville
Facebook page: Hyundai of Wentzville
From Facebook: “Hyundai of Wentzville is a friendly local Hyundai dealership selling both new and used Hyundai vehicles, as well as every make and model. We have the best financing rates in town and the best service department! We service all makes and models!”
- Wentzville Family Diner (new owner), 403 Luetkenhaus Boulevard
Facebook page: Wentzville Family Diner
From Facebook: “Delicious. Homemade. Fresh.Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and Desserts!”
- Natural Impact, 124 Highway A
Facebook page: Natural Impact Competitive Cheer and Dance
From Facebook: “We are the newest All-Star Cheer and Dance program in the Wentzville area. We offer competitive cheerleading, tumbling and dance for all levels. From beginner to advance (5yrs-18yrs.) Natural Impact coaches have been coaching competitive cheer and Hip Hop for combine of 30 plus years and have won several awards such as Best Choreography, Best Stunts, Best tumbling as well as Best dance. Even though everyone likes to win. Our main goal is to focus on Impacting kids live through growth and development of our athletes as well as leadership and personal development.”
- Child Advocacy (second location), 1451 Wentzville Parkway
- H & H Carwash (new owner), 901 Main Plaza Drive
- Marco’s Pizza (new owner), 1000 Quartz Canyon
Facebook page: Marco’s Pizza (1000 Quartz Canyon Drive, Wentzville, MO)
From Facebook: “Marco’s Pizza makes pizza the authentic Italian way, with dough made fresh in store every day, a special three cheese blend, and a sauce recipe that hasn’t changed since its founding in 1978.”
- Big Enterprise, 2681 West Pearce Boulevard
Facebook page: Big Enterprise LLC
- Spa Nova, 1049 B Callahan
- Syberg’s, 1218 West Pearce Boulevard
- Cambridge Air, 1290 Interstate Drive
- Ann’s Bra Shop (new location), 1221 Wentzville Parkway
Facebook page: Ann’s Bra Shop
From Facebook: “Started in 1967, Ann’s Bra Shop has served St. Louis women for over 39 years. We carry a HUGE inventory of “in stock” bras at each of our 4 locations. In addition we will be featuring several key lines of bras that can be purchased in advance to assure delivery. These lines have fantastic color offerings and a wide range of sizes. We invite you to become part of the “Ann’s Bra Shop Family” and encourage you to join our e-mail list for further updates on our selections.If you cannot find what you are looking for on our website please feel free to contact us toll-free at 1-877-BRASFIT (1-877-272-7348). All employees have an extensive knowledge of our selections and would be happy to assist you in finding the right bra for you. We are adding product daily to our site!”
