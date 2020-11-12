Wentzville Middle and High School students to move back to virtual learning

With COVID-19 cases surging in St. Charles County, the Wentzville School District Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain have decided to move the district’s high school and middle school students to virtual learning on the following schedule:

Holt, Liberty, and Timberland High Schools to LEVEL 3: Virtual Learning beginning Monday, November 16 through the end of Winter Break with a tentative return to in-person learning on January 4, 2021.

through the end of Winter Break with a tentative return to in-person learning on January 4, 2021. Wentzville Middle School to LEVEL 3: Virtual Learning beginning this Thursday, November 12 , with a tentative return to in-person learning on Monday, December 7.

, with a tentative return to in-person learning on Monday, December 7. Frontier Middle School and South Middle School to LEVEL 3: Virtual Learning beginning Monday, November 16, with a tentative return to in-person learning on Monday, December 7.

The changes, according to Dr. Cain, were necessary because of concerns about the district being able to “safely and appropriately” staff the schools.

“We have been working to keep our buildings staffed and provide face-to-face instruction since the start of school,” Cain said in a letter to district parents. “In recent weeks, the increase in transmission in our community and resulting staff absences related to COVID-19 have become problematic at multiple buildings. As I shared with the Board, we have exhausted all available resources and we simply cannot safely sustain the staffing and supervision at all buildings.”

The district plans to keep pre-k through sixth grade students attending school in person. “Our middle and high school students are each assigned a device and are better equipped to learn virtually without as much supervision,” Dr. Cain said. “By moving our middle and high schools to virtual, we will have staff available to deploy to elementary buildings to support our efforts to continue in-person learning in grades pre-k through 6th grade.”

A Frequently Asked Questions document will be published soon, Dr. Cain said, to address parents’ questions and concerns.