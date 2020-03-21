Wentzville March 25 board of aldermen meeting format to be altered

As a precautionary measure to help prevent exposure and the spread of COVID-19, the Board of Aldermen of the City of Wentzville is adjusting the format of its March 25, 2020, meeting.

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Aldermen of the City of Wentzville, Missouri, will conduct its March 25, 2020, meeting by conference call. The Board Chambers at City Hall will not be open to the public.

This meeting will be live-streamed. To tune in, please visit www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting.

There will be no Open Forum during the March 25, 2020, Board of Aldermen meeting. In lieu of an Open Forum, the public is invited to submit written comments via email to Kathryn.Bowman@wentzvillemo.org. Such public comments, provided they comply with the City’s guidelines found in Sections 115.210 and 115.240 of the City Code, will be read during the meeting, made a part of the official record of the meeting and made accessible to the public online following the meeting.

Aldermen and City staff will primarily participate in this meeting via the phone or video-conference and only a very small number of the elected officials or City staff will be allowed in the Board Chambers.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience the meeting format change may pose to individuals, but it is extremely important that extra measures be taken to protect employees, residents and elected officials during these challenging times.