Wentzville man seriously injured in Warren County crash

A 23-year-old from Wentzville sustained serious injuries Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in Warren County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Logan R. Taylor was driving a 2010 Kia westbound on Route 00 at 3:55 p.m. He stopped at the stop sign, but failed to yield to a 2006 Chevy 1500 pickup driven by 34-year-old Anthony R. Donovan of Wright City. The Kia made a left turn onto southbound Route M and pulled into the path of the pickup, which was northbound. After the impact, the pickup traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Both Taylor and a passenger in his car, Travis L. Adams of Wright City, sustained serious injuries. Taylor was taken to St. Joseph Hospital Lake Saint Louis. Adams was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Donovan was not injured.