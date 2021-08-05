Wentzville man seriously injured in Warren County crash while fleeing police

Shawn M. Mollet, 34, of Wentzville, sustained serious injuries after fleeing law enforcement and crashing his vehicle on Highway 47 in Warren County early Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mollet, who was driving a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer, was fleeing law enforcement at 1:45 a.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle went though the fence, then through a field and a second fence before hitting the edge of the roadway and going airborne. The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting Mollet, who was not wearing a safety device.

Mollet was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.