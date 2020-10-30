Wentzville man seriously injured in truck crash in New Madrid County

Amir Topcagic, 37, of Wentzville, sustained serious injuries early Thursday morning in a crash in New Madrid County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Topcagic was driving a 2015 Freightliner on northbound Interstate 55 in New Madrid County. At 4:20 a.m., the truck ran off the right side of the road, then returned to the roadway and overturned.

Topcagic was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

The MSHP reported that the truck was totaled.